Alright, boys, girls and everyone else, it’s time for the final half of World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) biggest annual event. That’s right, it’s night two of WrestleMania 40, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. It all starts TONIGHT (Sun., Apr. 7, 2024) live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., starting at 7 p.m. ET.

All those desiring to watch the show have two places to watch: if you’re in the United States, it’s streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you’re anywhere else on this globe, it’s on the WWE network. Come join some fellow Maniacs in the comments section for the biggest night of the year in pro wrestling. Make predictions in the DraftKings free pool.

Night one had three championships on the line, and tonight one-ups that with a fourth strap up for grabs. We’ve got the following title-winners to be revealed tonight: the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; the World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Women’s Championship and the United States Championship. Lots of gold and leather and all the other fun gaudiness that accompanies them. And more!

WWE WrestleMania 2024 Quick Results:

-Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

-World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

-WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

-United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

-Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

