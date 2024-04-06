Chris Curtis tears hamstring in UFC Vegas 90 main event loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “The Action Man” suffered a nasty injury.

Brendan Allen exacted revenge on Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Vegas 90 tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) as he skated by with a very close split decision win from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the last seconds of the fight, it was apparent that Curtis was very hurt after going 25 minutes. After the fight, he could not stand on his own. The 36-year-old was loaded onto a stretcher as he left the cage.

Chris Curtis leaves in a stretcher#UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/s8DWdHf1tc — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 7, 2024

Curtis’ manager, Lance Spaude, revealed to MMAMania.com that Curtis tore his hamstring in the fight.

“Chris has a torn hamstring,” Spaude said in a text message. “He injured in the second and severely aggravated it at the end of the fight. We will do confirmatory tests on Monday once the swelling goes down.”

According to The Institute of Sport Exercise & Health, the recovery time for a torn hamstring is 6-12 weeks, so it looks like “The Action Man” will be sidelined until later this fall.

Curtis is now 1-1 against Allen and is 2-2-1 in his last five fights.

