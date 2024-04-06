Jon Jones is denying any wrongdoing during a recent incident with UFC drug testers.

On Friday, a report surfaced claiming Jones threatened to kill a female UFC drug tester after taking her cellphone during a home visit back in March. It took MMA media members until early Saturday to confirm the claim and reveal that an official incident report from the Albuquerque police department had been released.

The official incident report can be seen below (via Aaron Bronsteter):

According to the female UFC drug tester, Crystal Martinez, Jones got into her face and said, “Why you f—king people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house… they end up dead.”

A few hours after the MMA community confirmed the initial report was real Jones took to social media to plead his case. In fact, Jones released video footage of two UFC drug testers leaving his home. Things looked normal. Jones even high fived the female tester as they were leaving his residence.

Check it out below via Instagram and X:

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home. I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before.”

Jones, who is no stranger to incidents outside of the cage, is claiming that the female tester displayed “unprofessional” behavior and “even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws.” The UFC heavyweight champion reveals that he was throwing a birthday party for a friend at the time of the visit.

It’s unknown at this time what will come of this recent allegation against Jones, but we’ll have all new details when they become available. Stay tuned!