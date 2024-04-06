 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fight fans destroy Jon Jones over alleged threat to kill female UFC drug tester: ‘What a shockingly terrible human being’

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 285: Jones v Gane Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones is in hot water with authorities again and fight fans are not happy.

After an initial report by ABQ Raw on Friday revealed that an ‘intoxicated’ Jones threatened to kill a UFC drug tester back in March, MMA media outlets started to research the alleged incident. A little over 12 hours later and an official incident report was released by the Albuquerque police department verifying the ABQ Raw report.

According to the official police report, Jones appeared to be intoxicated and ended up threatening the life of the female drug tester before taking her phone. This altercation occurred last month, but the alleged victim decided to report it to Albuquerque authorities on Friday. A summons has been issued against Jones, citing assault and “interference with communications.”

As you may have guessed, the combat community was not happy to learn about this news. Jones has repeatedly found himself in trouble with the law and continues to diminish his legacy in the sport. The all-time UFC great seemed to turn a corner after he fought with and was arrested by Las Vegas police back in 2021, but just earlier this year footage surfaced to show what appeared to be a drunk Jones heckling a comedian in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, fight fans took to social media to discuss this recent incident and call for Jones to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title and booted from UFC permanently. Check out some of the reaction below and let us know your initial thoughts on this new allegation against Jones:

Stick with Mania for more news on this developing Jon Jones story.

