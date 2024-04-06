Jon Jones is in hot water with authorities again and fight fans are not happy.

After an initial report by ABQ Raw on Friday revealed that an ‘intoxicated’ Jones threatened to kill a UFC drug tester back in March, MMA media outlets started to research the alleged incident. A little over 12 hours later and an official incident report was released by the Albuquerque police department verifying the ABQ Raw report.

According to the official police report, Jones appeared to be intoxicated and ended up threatening the life of the female drug tester before taking her phone. This altercation occurred last month, but the alleged victim decided to report it to Albuquerque authorities on Friday. A summons has been issued against Jones, citing assault and “interference with communications.”

As you may have guessed, the combat community was not happy to learn about this news. Jones has repeatedly found himself in trouble with the law and continues to diminish his legacy in the sport. The all-time UFC great seemed to turn a corner after he fought with and was arrested by Las Vegas police back in 2021, but just earlier this year footage surfaced to show what appeared to be a drunk Jones heckling a comedian in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, fight fans took to social media to discuss this recent incident and call for Jones to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title and booted from UFC permanently. Check out some of the reaction below and let us know your initial thoughts on this new allegation against Jones:

Can we just be done??? Please?



Not only is Tom Aspinall the actual 265 champ but he’s a far betting human being and example. A real champion. Something Jon never was. https://t.co/IJrUG8jSjE — Clint MacLean (@DieHardMMAPod) April 6, 2024

If this was 99.9% of guys on the roster he'd be released. It's that simple. — Ian (@ibezzant) April 6, 2024

just strip him already — Marcus McCabe (@EligosSD) April 6, 2024

It's tough being a Jon Jones fan... What an incredible talent... And what a shockingly terrible human being.... — RS00090 (@RS00090) April 6, 2024

This dude doesn’t wanna see himself win — Mixed Martial Analyst (@MMAnalyst00) April 6, 2024

This guy is allergic to staying out of trouble — Spencer Karpin (@SpencerKarpin) April 6, 2024

But we definitely need to see Jones vs Stipe. It’s a “legendary” fight.

Can we please just let @AspinallMMA knock this guy out already. — Knuckle Duster Podcast (@knuckle_podcast) April 6, 2024

Who would schedule a female drug tester to visit a serial domestic abuser and alcoholic ? Super predictable circumstances — Not really (@ErikQuinones2) April 6, 2024

Not surprised. This guys been a scumbag his entire life and he fooled people over and over and over again. Not me tho. Offer him Stipe before the end of 2024 and if he declines strip him and give him his walking papers. Greatest fighter ever but bottom tier human. — Fighting Essentials (@mmacapper1) April 6, 2024

Imagining the heavy sigh of the Albuquerque police officer when he heard the name Jon Jones mentioned on the other end of the phone here. https://t.co/obufwnEf8i — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 6, 2024

One of the biggest fuckups in all of sports. Dude wasted sooooooo much potential and should have at least another 50 million to his name. — Kid (@LiqMiquchi) April 6, 2024

Damn man…he’s my favorite fighter of all time but he just won’t ever learn will he? — Rob (@dontsettle24) April 6, 2024

Stick with Mania for more news on this developing Jon Jones story.