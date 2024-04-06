Justin Gaethje is not only hoping to become the first man to finish Max Holloway with strikes when the two meet for “BMF” title rights at UFC 300 next weekend, but “Highlight” is also looking to leave Las Vegas with a $300,000 post-fight bonus.

Gaethje’s upcoming superfight with “Blessed” is arguably the most anticipated matchup on a historic UFC 300 card designed to leave fight fans amazed. It wasn’t the most logical fight to make when you start looking at divisional pecking orders, but a five-round fight between Gaethje and Holloway could arguably go down as the best 25 minutes of mixed martial arts (MMA) action ever. They are both that entertaining and that durable.

Throughout the years, Gaethje has set himself apart as one of the most dangerous fighters to ever step foot inside of the Octagon. “Highlight” hasn’t been perfect as a member of the UFC roster, but his fights are absolutely bonkers and have produced a long list of memorable knockouts and Fight of the Night performances.

Gaethje, who is defending his “BMF” belt for the first time since knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 this past July to claim the symbolic title, is hoping to turn in another bonus-worthy outing against Holloway next weekend. However, Gaethje is hoping to earn a special post-fight payout considering the magnitude of UFC 300’s card.

“I had seven or nine bonuses in my first seven fights. I got 12 bonuses in 12 fights,” said Gaethje during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “I’m hoping this UFC 300 card brings $300,000 bonuses. I’m always shooting for those things.”

“It needs to be at least $100,000,” he later added.

UFC CEO Dana White has done this sort of thing before, but never a post-fight bonus worth $300,000. That seems lofty even for a card as monumental as UFC 300. Crazier things have happened, though, so maybe Gaethje does get his chance for a more lucrative bonus should he become the first fighter to knock Holloway out.

