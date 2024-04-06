 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 90 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With UFC Vegas 90 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., April 6, 2024) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, a co-headliner pitting an overweight Alexander Hernandez against unpredictable featherweight veteran Damon Jackson, and the debut of undefeated heavyweight prospect Valter Walker (who is the half-brother of UFC veteran Johnny Walker), there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 9:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

