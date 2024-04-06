 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bonuses! Cesar Almeida turns brutal TKO debut into $50K cash | UFC Vegas 90

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Allen v Curtis 2 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brendan Allen didn’t make it look easy last night (Sat., April 6, 2024) at UFC Vegas 90 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the middleweight contender still pushed his current win streak to seven with a redeeming split-decision win over a very game Chris Curtis.

In addition to the main event middleweight rematch, UFC Vegas 90 played host to a collection of high-tilt matchups and memorable performances. Check out some of the biggest moments below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

  • Lightweight youngster Ignacio Bahamondes returned to the UFC win column with a vicious walk-off head kick finish over Christos Giagos (see HERE)
  • Former Contender Series standout Jean Matsumoto delivered a buzzer-beating comeback submission over Dan Argueta
  • Former kickboxing standout Cesar Almeida — who holds a career win over Alex Pereira — turned in a nasty TKO finish in his Octagon debut (highlights HERE)
  • Featherweight journeyman Jose Mariscal scored a hard-fought split decision over Morgan Charriere in a wild main card firefight

To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 90 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal
  • Performance of the Night: Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Performance of the Night: Cesar Almeida

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

