Brendan Allen didn’t make it look easy last night (Sat., April 6, 2024) at UFC Vegas 90 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the middleweight contender still pushed his current win streak to seven with a redeeming split-decision win over a very game Chris Curtis.

In addition to the main event middleweight rematch, UFC Vegas 90 played host to a collection of high-tilt matchups and memorable performances. Check out some of the biggest moments below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Lightweight youngster Ignacio Bahamondes returned to the UFC win column with a vicious walk-off head kick finish over Christos Giagos (see HERE )

) Former Contender Series standout Jean Matsumoto delivered a buzzer-beating comeback submission over Dan Argueta

over Dan Argueta Former kickboxing standout Cesar Almeida — who holds a career win over Alex Pereira — turned in a nasty TKO finish in his Octagon debut (highlights HERE )

) Featherweight journeyman Jose Mariscal scored a hard-fought split decision over Morgan Charriere in a wild main card firefight

To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 90 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal

Performance of the Night: Ignacio Bahamondes

Performance of the Night: Cesar Almeida

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.