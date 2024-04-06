 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Dana White Contender Series star debuts with buzzer-beating comeback submission | UFC Vegas 90

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Falcao v Hugo Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jean Matsumoto lived up to the hype earlier tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) at UFC Vegas 90 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the former Contender Series standout pulled off a buzzer-beating submission win over bantamweight veteran Dan Argueta.

Matsumoto, who scored a decision win in his impressive Contender Series performance this past September, was the betting favorite entering his official Octagon debut. With a well-rounded skillet, Matsumoto was supposed to take control of this fight in the early going and keep his foot on the gas pedal. Argueta apparently didn’t get the notice as the bantamweight fighter poured on heavy pressure and multiple takedowns to earn a massive edge early on.

It looked like Argueta was going to continue his dominant efforts through the second round into the third, but Matsumoto quickly flipped the script with a few moments left in the frame. The Brazilian prospect snagged a hold of a guillotine choke as Argueta shot for another takedown and didn’t let go. Argueta fought for a bit before tapping with one second left on the clock.

Matsumoto walked away with the comeback submission win to keep his perfect 15-0 record in tact. Check out the final moments below:

EXCITING MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 6, 2024, with an action-packed, five-round main event featuring No. 7-seeded 185-pound contender, Brendan Allen, running it back with No. 14-ranked Chris Curtis. “Action Man” — who is filling in for the “freak” injured Marvin Vettori — scored an upset win over Allen back in 2021 (watch it). In UFC Vegas 90’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former Featherweight hopeful, Alexander Hernandez, looks to get back on track at the expense of dangerous Octagon veteran, Damon Jackson.

