 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Ignacio Bahamondes shines with devastating walk-off head kick KO | UFC Vegas 90

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Ignacio Bahamondes looked tremendous earlier tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) at UFC Vegas 90 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight youngster sparked veteran Christos Giagos with a vicious walk-off head kick knockout in the first round.

Bahamondes was the more polished striker and he showed it in the early going with snapping uppercuts and an array of spinning attacks that had Giagos backed up into the cage. Giagos was trying to work his way inside to land short boxing and attack with his wrestling, but Bahamondes was too slick on his feet and avoided anything dangerous.

With just over 90 seconds left in the first round Bahamondes launched a perfectly-timed head kick that landed flush and sent Giagos crashing backwards into the fence. Bahamondes thought about landing an insurance shot, but Giagos was out so “La Jaula” walked off with the one-shot knockout.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Bahamondes, 26, returns to the 155-pound win column after dropping a tough decision loss to Ľudovít Klein his last time out. Before that, the Chilean had won three fights in a row. Maybe he can forge another win streak in 2024 and finally make his push towards the toughest top 15 in the sport.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 90 On ESPN+

EXCITING MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 6, 2024, with an action-packed, five-round main event featuring No. 7-seeded 185-pound contender, Brendan Allen, running it back with No. 14-ranked Chris Curtis. “Action Man” — who is filling in for the “freak” injured Marvin Vettori — scored an upset win over Allen back in 2021 (watch it). In UFC Vegas 90’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former Featherweight hopeful, Alexander Hernandez, looks to get back on track at the expense of dangerous Octagon veteran, Damon Jackson.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania