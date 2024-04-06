Ignacio Bahamondes looked tremendous earlier tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) at UFC Vegas 90 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight youngster sparked veteran Christos Giagos with a vicious walk-off head kick knockout in the first round.

Bahamondes was the more polished striker and he showed it in the early going with snapping uppercuts and an array of spinning attacks that had Giagos backed up into the cage. Giagos was trying to work his way inside to land short boxing and attack with his wrestling, but Bahamondes was too slick on his feet and avoided anything dangerous.

With just over 90 seconds left in the first round Bahamondes launched a perfectly-timed head kick that landed flush and sent Giagos crashing backwards into the fence. Bahamondes thought about landing an insurance shot, but Giagos was out so “La Jaula” walked off with the one-shot knockout.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Bahamondes, 26, returns to the 155-pound win column after dropping a tough decision loss to Ľudovít Klein his last time out. Before that, the Chilean had won three fights in a row. Maybe he can forge another win streak in 2024 and finally make his push towards the toughest top 15 in the sport.

