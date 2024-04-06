Justin Gaethje isn’t buying into the hype that he’ll be too big for Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje and Holloway will fight for the famed BMF belt on April 13th, and bookies have Holloway a +180 dog to Gaethje, who is a -200 favorite. Those odds show a fight where either man could win, but fans seem concerned that “Blessed” will struggle moving up from featherweight to lightweight.

“I hope they’re concerned about me too, he has the ability to hurt me just the same,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie in a new interview.

“When I did the press conference with him he was definitely not smaller than me,” he said regarding the expected size difference. “I think even at 145 pounds he walks around heavier than me. So he’s big, he’s a big dude. I think he’s going to be just as big as me, just as strong as me, and ... I’m hoping he’ll be a little slower because he’s bigger!”

“The Highlight” did reiterate there would be no quarter once the cage door closed.

“I’ve really embraced what I do and who I am and my ability to create damage,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who’s standing across from me on that night. They signed a contract, and it’s time to win.”

During the UFC 300 Countdown show, Gaethje gave a chilling speech about making the doctor stop their fight.

Check out episode 4 Road to UFC 300. https://t.co/FbxqMsyvff pic.twitter.com/EksZkkT1AD — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 25, 2024

“That was maybe eight to ten weeks ago,” he said about the moment. “I’m in much better shape now, I’m much more confident in my abilities than I was then, and we’ll see how this fight goes down.”

“[Doctor’s stoppage is] his best case scenario,” he added. “I have a lot of respect for Max. If I can cut his eye, break his arm, cause him to not be able to walk any more, that sounds like an ideal situation for me, rather than putting him to sleep.”

“I know he’s going to try and knock me out so I will have no hard feelings towards myself if I do put him to sleep.”