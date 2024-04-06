Report: ‘Intoxicated’ Jon Jones threatened to kill UFC drug tester in March

Jon Jones news has all been a little too good lately, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a new report claiming “Bones” threatened a Drug Free Sport International agent is true.

The report comes from ABQ Raw, a site that’s focused on crime reporting in the Albuquerque, N.M., region for nearly a decade. Sitting atop footage of police investigating murder scenes is a wild story of UFC’s Heavyweight champion threatening someone from UFC’s new drug testing program.

ABQ Raw claims the incident happened at the end of March. The Drug Free Sport International agent reportedly spoke with Albuquerque police in early April.

“Sources who are not authorized to speak to the media said the drug tester noticed Jones appeared extremely intoxicated and threatened to kill the tester,” the report read. “Jones at one point even snagged the drug testers cell phone ... A court record search did not produce any criminal summons or charges related to this incident as of today.”

While ABQ Raw has a long-standing presence covering New Mexico crime stories, we can’t verify its reliability when it comes to individual stories like this. However, mixed martial arts (MMA) reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, was recently able to receive an incident report from the Albuquerque police department to verify the claim against Jones.

In addition, a summons has been issued, citing assault and “interference with communications.” See below:

I have received an incident report from the Albuquerque police department regarding Jon Jones and the @ABQRAW report.



It confirms that an anti-doping control officer told police that Jones, who appeared intoxicated, threatened her life and took her phone.



Story coming soon. https://t.co/6VYWvoAfcA — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2024

A summons will be issued to Jones on accusations of assault and interference with communications per the incident report.



Below is an excerpt of the report, provided by Officer Gilbert Gallego of the Albuquerque Police Department: pic.twitter.com/2ArVaOhU3E — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2024

“I have received an incident report from the Albuquerque police department regarding Jon Jones and the @ABQRAW report. “It confirms that an anti-doping control officer told police that Jones, who appeared intoxicated, threatened her life and took her phone. “Story coming soon.”

This is the second worrisome report to surface regarding Jones in recent months. Back in February, footage purporting to show a drunk Jon Jones heckling a comedian in Los Angeles appeared online. We were never able to confirm if the video was real or some sort of prank or hoax.

Previously, an intoxicated Jones fought with and was arrested by Las Vegas police shortly after being inducted into UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2020, he was arrested by Albuquerque police after being found in a parked car with a bottle of liquor and handgun.

Stick with Mania for more news on this developing Jon Jones story.