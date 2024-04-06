 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 300’s Jamahal Hill eyes future at Heavyweight: ‘What the f—k is a power advantage?’

By Andrew Richardson
MMA-UFC-BRA-TEIXERA-HILL Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jamahal Hill is just eight days away from the biggest fight of his professional career. The former champion is returning after nearly a year away due to a nasty Achilles tear against the current Light Heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira. The duo will meet in the main event of UFC 300, which is scheduled for next weekend (Sat. April 13, 2024) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s a significant challenge for Hill, but that hasn’t stopped Hill from looking to the future. In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Hill eyed a Heavyweight move and particularly a match up against current interim kingpin Tom Aspinall. He doesn’t see size or power as an issue.

“I usually walk around maybe like 240 [pounds],” Hill said. “I’m 240 right now, bro. Bro, I’m trying to tell you, bro, I’m a big boy. I’m a big dog. It’s possible. It’s possible, bro.”

He continued “What the f—k is a power advantage? The game is, it doesn’t matter who is more powerful. What it comes down to is who’s going to hit who first, but we both got power. You can be a thousand times more powerful than me. I hit you first. What does that mean? That’s game.”

The latter part if particularly interesting given his upcoming match up against “Poatan.” Pereira is one of the most powerful hitters in the sport, but Hill doesn’t seem to think too much of that trait.

We’ll see if it comes into play next weekend.

Insomnia

Montel Jackson is ready for a step up in competition against Said Nurmagomedov.

It’s pretty cool that Diego Lopes has become a big enough star to merit his own UFC 300 promotion.

In case you missed it, today’s UFC weigh-ins were an absolute disaster.

Once again, it’s absolutely remarkable what Kamaru Usman has accomplished with barely functional knees.

Mike Perry sparring footage is a pillar of this column, and I’m very much looking forward to his bout versus Thiago Alves.

Demian Maia is the king of the most high-percentage submission? Makes sense to me.

Rafael dos Anjos is one of a kind.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I remember seeing this knockout and thinking Jordan Mein would be a future champion.

The little limp at the end of the video makes it a 10/10 clip.

North-south chokes are difficult to master but when done right ...

Random Land

Anyone in the real estate market?

Midnight Music: Kurt Cobain passed 30 years ago today. One of the greats!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

