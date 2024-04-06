Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jamahal Hill is just eight days away from the biggest fight of his professional career. The former champion is returning after nearly a year away due to a nasty Achilles tear against the current Light Heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira. The duo will meet in the main event of UFC 300, which is scheduled for next weekend (Sat. April 13, 2024) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s a significant challenge for Hill, but that hasn’t stopped Hill from looking to the future. In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Hill eyed a Heavyweight move and particularly a match up against current interim kingpin Tom Aspinall. He doesn’t see size or power as an issue.

“I usually walk around maybe like 240 [pounds],” Hill said. “I’m 240 right now, bro. Bro, I’m trying to tell you, bro, I’m a big boy. I’m a big dog. It’s possible. It’s possible, bro.”

He continued “What the f—k is a power advantage? The game is, it doesn’t matter who is more powerful. What it comes down to is who’s going to hit who first, but we both got power. You can be a thousand times more powerful than me. I hit you first. What does that mean? That’s game.”

The latter part if particularly interesting given his upcoming match up against “Poatan.” Pereira is one of the most powerful hitters in the sport, but Hill doesn’t seem to think too much of that trait.

We’ll see if it comes into play next weekend.

Related Pereira Better Than Poatan Everywhere

Insomnia

Montel Jackson is ready for a step up in competition against Said Nurmagomedov.

#TeamIridium News



Our man @Montello135 is ready to cruise to 8-2 in the @ufc with a 5th straight victory vs. Said Nurmagomedov on June 22 ✍ #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/vSMZS1qx0L — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) April 5, 2024

It’s pretty cool that Diego Lopes has become a big enough star to merit his own UFC 300 promotion.

In case you missed it, today’s UFC weigh-ins were an absolute disaster.

Four weight misses for tomorrow night's UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis card:



Alexander Hernandez 150.0 lbs. (over by 4 lbs.)



Cynthia Calvillo 119.0 lbs. (over by 3 lbs.)



Melissa Mullins 138.0 lbs. (over by 2 lbs.)



Nora Cornolle 138.5 lbs. (over by 2.5 lbs.) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 5, 2024

Once again, it’s absolutely remarkable what Kamaru Usman has accomplished with barely functional knees.

Kamaru Usman trying to squat with bad knees pic.twitter.com/hvefx4yxzG — AWUREDO (@AOUREDOO) April 5, 2024

Mike Perry sparring footage is a pillar of this column, and I’m very much looking forward to his bout versus Thiago Alves.

The King of Violence Champion, Mike Perry and BKFC Two-division Champion Lorenzo Hunt, in a hard sparring session



( : FULL SEND MMA) @PlatinumPerry | @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/8Hyo17arz7 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 5, 2024

Demian Maia is the king of the most high-percentage submission? Makes sense to me.

A stat for the BJJ fans:



Brendan Allen enters this weekends main event with 6 rear naked chokes in UFC.



11 fighters have won by RNC on 5+ occasions in UFC. I've provided a breakdown of each fighter.



Statistically, Demian Maia is the greatest RNC practitioner in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/JFrnU2vCtM — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) April 5, 2024

Rafael dos Anjos is one of a kind.

I asked UFC for my next fight some guy my age, with about the same amount of fights I have. The response was “those guys are in different point of their career than you” It shows me I’m on the right path, taking good care of my body and ready to keep competing at highest level. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 6, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I remember seeing this knockout and thinking Jordan Mein would be a future champion.

Jordan Mein TKO3 Evangelista Santos (Elbows)



09.10.2011 | Strikeforce: Barnett-Kharitonov pic.twitter.com/bOAr5XNBGI — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) April 4, 2024

The little limp at the end of the video makes it a 10/10 clip.

Leg kick shut the party down pic.twitter.com/LE9S92Zicg — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) April 5, 2024

North-south chokes are difficult to master but when done right ...

Second round north/south choke for Hiroyuki Tetsuka over Valmir Da Silva.#ONEFightNight21 pic.twitter.com/7sWjAxmdgG — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) April 6, 2024

Random Land

Anyone in the real estate market?

We’ve never said this before but here’s a near perfect CASTLE in Rochester, MI that per the listing cost over $10 million to build with over 60 tons of steel and sits 60 feet high, which is taller than a 4 story building.



PS There’s a drawbridge.



Currently listed for… pic.twitter.com/gkpZE0mlXa — Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) April 5, 2024

Midnight Music: Kurt Cobain passed 30 years ago today. One of the greats!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.