Logan Paul 0 may not be a professionally trained fighter or born to be a professional wrestler, but the social media sensation has still carved out a memorable career in combat sports. This includes an exhibition boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. and a successful stint as a member of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which Paul believes is the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.

Paul, who inked a new multi-year deal with WWE about one year ago, will be back in action this weekend at WrestleMania 40 LIVE on Peacock from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The social media superstar will look to defend his WWE United States Championship belt in a triple-threat match against veteran wrestlers Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Paul already has some history with Owens, as the two locked horns back in January at WWE’s Royal Rumble. That match was won by Paul, but it was apparently the hardest thing the social media star has ever done. This includes his eight-round boxing match opposite “Money” Mayweather back in 2021, which the undefeated boxing legend easily won (watch HERE).

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this,” said Paul during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (shown in the above player). “Fighting Kevin Owens was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather.

“Let me tell you something. Wrestling is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. There is no industry that requires the amount of skillsets all in one like the WWE. It is crazy. The amount of things you have to think about when you’re in that ring. When you’re boxing I’m worried about one person. I’m worried about the guy across from me. When I’m wrestling I’m worried about 60,000 people in the arena. It’s my job to make sure they got their money’s worth. I take that very, very seriously. So I’m in the lab man”

This is a pretty wild statement, but it may be true. That’s because Paul only fought Mayweather for eight rounds and really only needed his upper body to throw punches. A fight with Owens, on the other hand, is physically demanding from start to finish. Owens is super technical, but Paul found out the hard way that a match with him demands a higher level of durability, athleticism, and toughness than he’s ever experienced.

Boxing fans will likely be infuriated after hearing this statement, but it isn’t that far-fetched. Or is it?

