Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan is intrigued by UFC 300’s main event clash between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill, but he’s confused why “Sweet Dreams” is being overlooked by so many people around the combat community.

UFC 300’s historic card is undoubtedly one of the best events ever crafted in combat sports history, but many believe the promotion dropped the ball with the main event booking between Pereira and Hill. It’s a nice matchup on paper, but is it the best possible pairing to headline the “greatest card of all time?” There were certainly bigger names out there, but things shook out the way they shook out.

That leaves Pereira vs. Hill atop the biggest card in UFC history. Pereira is one of the best strikers in the sport today, while Hill is a more well-rounded opponent. “Poatan” is only a slight betting favorite, but people are acting like he’s going to steamroll Hill. “Sweet Dreams” has been sidelined since his title fight win over Glover Teixeria back in Jan. 2023, but he’s still a legit challenger at this stage in his career.

Rogan, who will be on call for UFC 300, doesn’t understand why so many people are overlooking Hill. At the end of the day, Hill is a former UFC champion and one of the best one-punch knockout artists at 205 pounds. If Pereira doesn’t respect his game he could be in for a short night.

“I’m so interested in that fight,” said Rogan during his most recent episode of “The JRE MMA Show” podcast. “Jamahal Hill is f—king dangerous. Watch the fight with Glover [Teixeira]. He pieced Glover up and Glover is f—king good. To piece him up like that on the feet.

“People underestimate him for some strange reason. I don’t understand it. I’ve heard people talk about his power. Watch that Johnny Walker fight. He hit him in the forehead like he got hit by a sniper.

“Jamahal’s a one-punch knockout striker at light heavyweight for sure. He’s a big tall dude and he knows movement. He’s f—king dangerous man. A lot of people are picking Pereira to run him over which I think is interesting.”

Hill, 32, is the first fighter ever to come off Dana White’s Contender Series and win a UFC title. Outside of a bone-snapping loss to Paul Craig back in 2021, “Sweet Dreams” is undefeated inside of the Octagon in four years of action. It will be interesting to see how his skillset matches up with Pereira if he’s healthy and dialed in for the biggest card of the year.

