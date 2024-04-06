WWE WrestleMania 2024 play-by-play results, live streaming updates | Night 1

Hello, everybody, and welcome to the first half of World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) biggest annual event. That’s right, it’s night one of WrestleMania 40, headlined by The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. It all starts TONIGHT (Sat., Apr. 6, 2024) live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., starting at 7 p.m. ET. All those desiring to watch the show have two places to watch: if you’re in the United States, it’s streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you’re anywhere else on this globe, it’s on the WWE network. Come join some fellow Maniacs in the comments section for the biggest night of the year in pro wrestling.

We’ve already touched on the main event, the first match that The Rock will actively participate in since 2016, but it’s also worth mentioning that there’s some other high-profile bouts taking place beneath the headliner. The co-main event features two of the most popular women in the business, World Championship belt holder Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch. The Intercontinental Title and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship straps are also up for grabs tonight.

WWE WrestleMania 2024 Quick Results:

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

