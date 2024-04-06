UFC Vegas 90 results, live streaming updates | Allen vs. Curtis 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 90 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 6, 2024), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 90 will be topped by the 185-pound rematch pitting the red-hot Brendan Allen against middleweight “Action Man” Chris Curtis, a five-round showdown with a spot in the division Top 10 hanging in the balance. Before that headlining clash of styles gets underway, rough-and-tumble featherweight warrior, Alex Hernandez, collides with 145-pound “Leech”, Damon Jackson, in UFC Vegas 90’s co-main event, scheduled for 15 minutes of slam-bang violence.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 90 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 90 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Allen vs. Curtis 2.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 90 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC VEGAS 90 QUICK RESULTS:
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
145 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
265 lbs.: Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
170 lbs.: Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
135 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
135 lbs.: Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo
115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo — CANCELED (details here)
135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
185 lbs.: Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida
135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins
UFC VEGAS 90 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Loading comments...