UFC Vegas 90 results, live streaming updates | Allen vs. Curtis 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 90 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 6, 2024), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 90 will be topped by the 185-pound rematch pitting the red-hot Brendan Allen against middleweight “Action Man” Chris Curtis, a five-round showdown with a spot in the division Top 10 hanging in the balance. Before that headlining clash of styles gets underway, rough-and-tumble featherweight warrior, Alex Hernandez, collides with 145-pound “Leech”, Damon Jackson, in UFC Vegas 90’s co-main event, scheduled for 15 minutes of slam-bang violence.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 90 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 90 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Allen vs. Curtis 2.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 90 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 90 QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

145 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

265 lbs.: Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

170 lbs.: Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

135 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

135 lbs.: Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo — CANCELED (details here)

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

185 lbs.: Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins

UFC VEGAS 90 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: