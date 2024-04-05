One bout canceled, four fighters tip heavy — including co-headliner — in disastrous UFC Vegas 90 weigh ins

Welp ... the main event will soldier on without any drama, so I guess there’s that.

Four fighters missed weight during the UFC Vegas 90 weigh ins earlier today in Las Vegas, including co-headliner Alex Hernandez. A visibly annoyed “Great Ape” tipped the scale at 150 even, well over the featherweight limit, and was given additional time to peel off the pounds.

Hernandez returned an hour later and weighed in at 147.5 in his second (and final) attempt, coughing up 20-percent of his fight purse to opponent Damon Jackson.

Struggling strawweight slugger Cynthia Calvillo, however, was not afforded the same luxury. The Californian weighed in at 119 pounds for her preliminary card affair opposite Piera Rodriguez. Shortly after the festivities wrapped, the promotion announced the bout would be scrapped altogether.

Rodriguez is expected to be paid the “show” portion of her fight purse.

Bantamweight up-and-comers Nora Cornolle (138.5) and Melissa Mullins (138) both came in heavy ahead of their 135-pound affair but no fines were issued because the combined misses cancel each other out. This contest marks the sophomore effort for both fighters and will hopefully remain an isolated incident.

