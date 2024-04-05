Face off! Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis staredown video for UFC Vegas 90 main event

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 90 weigh ins earlier today, just one day in front of their middleweight main event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., April 6, 2024 from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

Get complete UFC Vegas 90 early weigh ins results here.

Allen was originally scheduled to fight No. 5-ranked Marvin Vettori, who was replaced by Curtis after “The Italian Dream” went down with an undisclosed injury.

“If I beat Chris on Saturday, I’m still going to be No. 5 next week,” Allen told reporters at the UFC Vegas 90 media day (watch it here). “You shouldn’t be able to stay where you’re at after being out for so long and then pulling out of fights. Other than that, I don’t really care. I’m going to move up. I’m going to go up and it’s old news from there. You could have fought me last year. You could’ve fought me this weekend. So, kind of see you later, buddy.”

Curtis defeated Allen by technical knockout at UFC Vegas 44.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 90 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 6 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 90 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Curtis 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.