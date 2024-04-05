WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has had to overcome multiple obstacles leading into his headlining acts at WrestleMania 40 this weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., including a fire that broke out on his tour bus early Friday morning.

For those not familiar with Rhodes or WWE’s current storylines, the son of legendary wrestler, Dusty Rhodes, is gearing up for a massive title fight on Sunday against superstar Roman Reigns. Before that, Rhodes will fight alongside Seth Rollins in a tag-team match opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns on Saturday night to determine the ruleset for Sunday’s championship match.

The feud between Rhodes and The Rock has hit new heights in the build up to WrestleMania 40. In fact, The Rock has turned heel over the past few months, creating one of the most hated personas in pro wrestling today. The Rock has even turned to social media to try to belittle Rhodes and create more buzz around this weekend’s massive event.

On Friday, Rhodes revealed that he had to evacuate his tour bus during the night after it caught on fire. This was not a storyline scripted by WWE or a public stunt perpetrated by The Rock. This was the real deal. Luckily, Rhodes and everyone in his bus escaped without injury.

Rhodes posted the following to social media earlier today:

Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night



Everybody is safe and okay



The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans



Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 5, 2024

Later on Friday, Rhodes joined The Pat McAfee Show and went into detail about the ordeal. According to the WWE superstar, his bus driver stepped in to save the day. Check it out below:

"I'm coming in a little bit hot and here's why..



Last night at 1AM my bus driver yelled we gotta get off this bus it's on fire..



There ain't NOBODY here who is more ready for WrestleMania than me" ~ @CodyRhodes#PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yO7EWO7OGJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2024

“Last night, 1 a.m., laying in bed, it’s the first time I’m going to get a little sleep before we get into this big, big, big event that is WrestleMania,” Rhodes explained. “All of a sudden there’s a loud bang at the side of my bus. Thought it was a gunshot. Terrified. Clammed up.

“Next thing I know my bus driver yells, ‘We got to get off this bus it’s on fire!’ My bus didn’t burn to a crisp, but it was up in a big fireball for a moment.”

Wild stuff, but nothing that is going to stop Rhodes from competing during both days of WrestleMania 40 and trying to get his hands around the WWE championship belt on Sunday.

Stick with Mania for more WrestleMania 40 news, LIVE play-by-play coverage, and reaction!