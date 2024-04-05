Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 300? Broadcast, commentary team set for historic PPV card on April 13

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its historic UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the all-action mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card will be the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division kingpin Alex “Poatan” Pereira against former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill.

Not surprisingly, UFC will enlist its A-team for the upcoming UFC 300 broadcast.

Longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik leads the cageside charge, according to MMA Fighting, alongside color commentary legend Joe Rogan and former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier. As usual, “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle fighter walkouts while roving reporter Megan Olivi covers pre- and post-fight interviews.

Retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas will pop in from time-to-time with insight and analysis.

In addition, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen and current 205-pound contender Anthony Smith will serve as desk analysts for UFC 300 throughout the show. Boxing icon Teddy Atlas will also be on hand to provide his two cents for all the UFC 300 action next weekend in “Sin City.” In addition to the PPV broadcast, UFC 300 “Prelims” will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

See the entire UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup here.