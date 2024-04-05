 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 300? Broadcast, commentary team set for historic PPV card on April 13

By Jesse Holland
UFC 299: Munhoz v Phillips Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its historic UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the all-action mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card will be the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division kingpin Alex “Poatan” Pereira against former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill.

Not surprisingly, UFC will enlist its A-team for the upcoming UFC 300 broadcast.

Longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik leads the cageside charge, according to MMA Fighting, alongside color commentary legend Joe Rogan and former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier. As usual, “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle fighter walkouts while roving reporter Megan Olivi covers pre- and post-fight interviews.

Retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas will pop in from time-to-time with insight and analysis.

In addition, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen and current 205-pound contender Anthony Smith will serve as desk analysts for UFC 300 throughout the show. Boxing icon Teddy Atlas will also be on hand to provide his two cents for all the UFC 300 action next weekend in “Sin City.” In addition to the PPV broadcast, UFC 300 “Prelims” will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

