Finkle is Einhorn! Einhorn is Finkle!

While UFC CEO Dana White and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan are two of the most important people in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, they often get mistaken for one another from time to time. It may have something to do with White and Rogan both being completely bald and huge advocates for UFC, but casual fight fans sometimes have trouble telling them apart.

This happened last month when White sat down with former ESPN anchor, Sage Steele, as a guest on her podcast. Steele, who spoke about UFC multiple times when she was the co-host for ESPN’s SportsCenter, mistook White for Rogan more than once. White missed the first remark, but called Steele out the second time it happened. It was podcast cringe at its finest.

Check it out below:

Earlier this week, Rogan finally reacted to the podcast snafu and brushed it off like no big deal. The long-time UFC color commentator revealed that he gets mistaken for White all the time. He also felt like Steele handled the error in a professional manner and made it a humorous situation.

“People call me Dana – I’ve been called Dana before,” said Rogan during his most recent episode of “The JRE MMA Show” podcast. “People go, ‘Oh, it’s Dana!’ I go, ‘No, I’m the other dude.’ It happens all the time. I think she just made a mental flub. When you’re doing a podcast and you’re interviewing someone, especially if you haven’t done a lot of them and it’s a high-profile thing and you’re doing Dana White, you’re always thinking of what to say.

Related Fresh Prince Of No Hair

“Even the question is like, ‘What’s your dream?’ It’s not even it a crazy question. It’s like I don’t know what to ask you so I’m like, ‘What’s your dream?’ So she’s probably floundering there a little and doesn’t know what to say. It’s f—king weird having a conversation live with someone in real time.”

What do you think, fight fans? Was this a big deal or time to move on?

Let’s discuss!