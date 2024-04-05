Max Holloway isn’t leaving any stone unturned ahead of his “BMF” title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 on April 13. That’s why “Blessed” returned to sparring for his recent training camp and ended up dropping multiple training partners in the process.

As good as UFC 300’s long-awaited card is fight fans are really looking forward to Holloway’s clash with Gaethje. Not only are they two of the most entertaining and offensively-equipped fighters to ever step inside of the Octagon, but “Blessed” has never been stopped by strikes in his entire career. Gaethje, who is coming off a knockout finish over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 to claim the “BMF” crown, is known for ending opponents early. It’s a recipe for absolute carnage and arguably the most anticipated matchup of 2024.

Ahead of his move back up to 155 pounds, Holloway has ramped up his efforts in the gym. Not only has the former UFC featherweight champion put on the necessary muscle to go toe-to-toe with a stronger opponent like Gaethje, but “Blessed” is back to sparring. Remember, Holloway hasn’t done much sparring during camp in recent years. He usually likes to do more drills than sparring and save himself from any unnecessary injuries before a fight.

That has worked well for Holloway in the past, but the UFC legend is busting out all the stops for UFC 300 and his clash with Gaethje. In fact, Holloway has already dropped multiple opponents during camp as he welcomes back some good old fashioned sparring.

Holloway, who is coming off back-to-back wins at 145 pounds, will be making his first appearance at lightweight since losing an interim title fight to Poirier back in 2019. If “Blessed” is able to stop Gaethje and claim the “BMF” strap at UFC 300 then many doors will open for the Hawaiian at 155 pounds, including a potential title shot later this year.

