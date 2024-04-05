Live: UFC Vegas 90 early weigh ins video results | Allen vs. Curtis 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 90 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 185-pound rematch between middleweight rivals Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis. The action gets underway this Sat. night (April 6, 2024) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a featherweight co-headliner between 145-pound stalwarts Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which includes the featherweight showdown pitting Morgan Charriere opposite Chepe Mariscal, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 90 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Allen vs. Curtis 2” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 90 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 90 Main Card on ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

145 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez () vs. Damon Jackson (146)

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal ()

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes () vs. Christos Giagos (156)

265 lbs.: Valter Walker () vs. Lukasz Brzeski ()

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell ()

UFC Vegas 90 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono ()

135 lbs.: Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)

135 lbs.: Alatengheili Alateng () vs. Victor Hugo ()

115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo ()

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta () vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)

185 lbs.: Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle () vs. Melissa Mullins ()

