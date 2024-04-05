One arm Muay Thai fighter, Jake Peacock is successful in his ONE debut getting the unanimous decision victory #ONEFridayFights58 pic.twitter.com/bLSWpAbFR3

It’s very rare that a one-armed fighter competes in combat sports. It’s even more scarce to see that fighter have success.

On Friday (April 5, 2024), one-armed Muay Thai fighter, Jake Peacock, accomplished both. The limb-different fighter was making his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 from inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Peacock has looked tremendous so far in his pro Muay Thai career — carving out a 12-1 record with 11 finishes — but this was by far his biggest opportunity to date.

After all, these ONE Friday Fights cards usually deliver memorable action from start to finish (like THIS!).

While Peacock didn’t find a finish against counterpart, Kohei Shinjo, the one-armed Muay Thai specialist put on a striking clinic to walk away with the unanimous decision win. It was undoubtedly an impressive performance and a win that should grant Peacock another chance inside of the ONE ring.

“I never even like to draw attention to [my limb difference],” Peacock told ONE Championship earlier this week. “I like to keep my head down and just do what I do and be recognized as a great fighter. It’s an amazing opportunity to inspire and encourage people.

“I knew I was born for the big stage. I was born for the best competition. The thing about me is that I love to entertain. There’s great fighters out there, but there’s not a lot of entertainers – I can fight and I can entertain. That’s what I’m going to do in ONE.”

