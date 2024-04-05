Coming soon! Dana White drops Conor McGregor video teaser, Michael Chandler ‘on a plane’ ahead of UFC 300

Conor McGregor is “coming soon.”

That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White, who dropped a “Notorious” video teaser this morning on his Instagram page. Not coincidentally, fellow TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler informed his Twitter followers he was “on a plane” but did not disclose the destination.

Perhaps “Iron” has another WWE skit planned for WrestleMania this weekend in Philly?

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to collide at the conclusion of TUF 31 back in late 2023 but a lot of “complicated stuff” was taking place behind the scenes, mostly on McGregor’s side, which includes a war against USADA and “Dalton” in Road House.

Water under the bridge?

There’s a chance the promotion could announce a McGregor-Chandler main event during the UFC 300 broadcast next weekend in Las Vegas. There have been reports of a potential showdown atop the International Fight Week pay-per-view (PPV) at the end of June.

Stay tuned.