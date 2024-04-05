Georges St-Pierre gets ‘greenlight’ to return to combat sports

Georges St-Pierre is healed up enough to get back to combat sports.

That’s the big announcement “Rush” made on his social media accounts yesterday (April 4th, 2024) after several months of healing and rehab from an injured shoulder.

“Finally today I got the greenlight from the Doc to start back to go live slowly in Combat Sport,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Attached was a video of the Canadian MMA legend doing some heavy shoulder exercises.

Finally todayI got the greenlight from the Doc to start back to go live slowly in Combat Sport ✅ pic.twitter.com/I9kzQnlhmS — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) April 4, 2024

Don’t get too excited about the possibility of St-Pierre returning to active competition in the UFC or another mixed martial arts promotion. “GSP” has maintained that he will stay retired from full on fighting, but is interested in testing himself in other avenues.

That includes Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where Georges was set to face off against Nick Diaz at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December. Unfortunately, Diaz got injured, then St-Pierre got injured, cancelling the reported match-up.

Could we see that come back together? Nick Diaz recently updated his Instagram declaring an ass whupping was imminent. Now Georges St-Pierre is doing the same in his more polite Canadian fashion. Let’s rebook that as soon as possible!