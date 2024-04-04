Highlights! Powerbomb gone wrong during PFL San Antonio prelims

Former Bellator Flyweight turned PFL fighter Jena Bishop was victorious today at PFL San Antonio (Thurs. April. 4, 2024) when she submitted former Contender Series alumni Chelsea Hackett in the first round with a nasty arm after being slammed from inside Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX.

Bishop was all over her opponent from the start of the fight, taking her back within seconds of the round. Bishop eventually forced Hackett to go to the ground, where she attacked submissions. Hackett made the mistake of trying to powerbomb a jiu-jitsu ace and paid for it by tapping to a tight arm bar.

Check out the finish below:

QUICK 6️⃣! Bishop goes straight to the top of the Women's Flyweight Standings!!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 4, 2024

Keep your eye on Jena Bishop in the season! She is Smoooooth#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 4, 2024

Jena Bishop's grappling may be too much for Hackett. Will she get the finish in the 1st? #PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 4, 2024

Bishop's first-round finish earned her six crucial points and first place in the 2024 season thus far.

Bishop improved to 7-0 with four first-round finishes. The 38-year-old is a Black Belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is a multi-time world champion grappler.

Hacket falls to 4-2-1 and is 1-2 in her last three fights. She was successful in her PFL debut last year at PFL 7 when she submitted Ky Bennett in the second round.

Follow along with full PFL 1: San Antonio results here.