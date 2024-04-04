UFC 301 just got an ‘amazing poster’ unlike the ‘awful’ effort for UFC 300 — ‘This is fire’

Only ONE month left until #UFC301 ! Check out the official poster for Rio! Buy your tickets now: https://t.co/ORJ91Aulww pic.twitter.com/H5WYQW0uTU

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is marketing the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event as the greatest fight card of the year, or perhaps several years. Unfortunately, that claim was not reflected in the barebones approach to the UFC 300 poster, which features a minimalist design that puts the emphasis on the event, and not the marquee matchups.

MMA fans were underwhelmed, to say the least.

Especially when compared to the “amazing poster” released for UFC 301. The May 4 PPV card, booked for Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, is topped by the flyweight title fight between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Top 10 contender Steve Erceg.

Fans did not hide their discontent on Twitter:

—Amazing poster.

—Damn ... the UFC 301 poster is better than 300.

—Great poster. Now can you please ask your designers to fix that awful UFC 300 poster?

—How does the same company make a poster this awesome, and at the same time make the 300 poster.

—Better poster than 300.

—This is fire.

—Why couldn’t the poster for the biggest card in history be this good?

—How’d yall give this a better poster than 300 wtf.

—Better than the ufc 300 poster lol.

To compare the UFC 300 and UFC 301 fight cards click here and here.

“And after all of these fights we are talking about play out, we start heading into September, October, November which stuff will be built that we can’t even wrap our head around now,” UFC CEO Dana White told Sportsnet. “It will all be determined by everything that plays out in these fights that we are talking about. [Conor] McGregor will be back this year, possibly him and [Michael] Chandler, we will see how all of this plays out. And Jon Jones versus Stipe [Miocic] this summer.”

UFC 300 takes place April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.