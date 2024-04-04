UFC 300 is about 1.5 weeks away and it features the biggest assembly of champions past or present that the promotion has ever assembled.

Now, we have the UFC 300 “Countdown” show, which does a good job of showcasing all the monumental fights that will go down. While a light heavyweight showdown between Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill is the main event, the co-main for the BMF belt between Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway is our highlight from the “Countdown” show.

“No one steals the show quite like ‘The Highlight,” Gaethje said during the episode. “Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through the veins, that is what you are going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none.”

“Max Holloway is a legend, probably the only person on the UFC roster that checks every single box of being a BMF, so I have a lot of respect for him,” he continued. “However, this is my job and I’m going to try and f— him up. I will finish Max, he may not go away the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it.”

“We are about to paint a violent picture and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show.”

UFC 300 goes down Saturday April 13th, and we’ll have all the news, highlights, and updates from the biggest card of the year as it goes down live, so keep it locked to MMAMania.com.

