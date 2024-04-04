We’re approaching Jiri Prochazka fight week for UFC 300, and “BJP” is delivering all the crazy quotes we’ve come to expect over the years.

Prochazka’s last fight was a disappointing second round KO at the stone hands of Alex Pereira back in November 2023. Now he looks to rebound on April 13th against Aleksandar Rakic in Las Vegas. Part of getting to the fight is passing all the drug tests ... standard for most fighters, but Jiri was once tested over 20 times by USADA leading up to a fight.

In a new interview, he detailed how the new UFC anti-drug program may not be as frequent, but they are thorough.

Related Marked For Test

Jiri Prochazka talks about his “thorough inspection” from the UFC’s new anti-doping program



“When providing the sample, I felt like I was in kindergarten when we had to pull our pants down all the way to our ankles.”



YT / @jiri_bjp #UFC #MMA #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/7aE5R1r1uU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 4, 2024

“From the new year it’s no longer USADA, it’s the UFC’s anti-doping agency,” he told press in the Czech Republic. “They came to see me last Sunday from Vienna. I must say it was one of the most thorough inspections I’ve ever had. When providing the sample, I felt like I was in kindergarten when we had to pull our pants down all the way to our ankles.”

“The inspection went thoroughly!” he exclaimed with a laugh.

Prochazka has also been sharing his training techniques on his YouTube channel. Past unorthodox methods include samurai sword practice and sealing himself in a pitch black room for three days. With spring approaching, training involves ... flagellating himself with nettles?!

“Spring is here, and I don’t smell in the air what most would smell ... I smell nettles,” he said. “Usually I roll in nettles every spring and autumn. I’m taking off my clothes and I’m whipping myself with the nettles. My entire body feels a burning sensation for half the day. Then you boost your immunity.”

“I whipped myself last autumn, I went a little far with it because my whole body was turning red and I couldn’t sleep til 4AM. And the next morning I was forging a sword. I didn’t sleep all night because it burned.”

Oh yeah, there’s that signature Jiri Prochazka craziness.