Social media influencer Adin Ross is no stranger to the combat sports world.

Best known for live streaming with various celebrities and his broadcasts of video games like Grand Theft Auto, Ross has also spent some time training with names regular readers of this column would know. He’s traded blows with the likes of Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia, as well as taken a body shot from UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 3, 2024), Ross revealed that he recently spent some time with Bantamweight kingpin, Sean O’Malley, who isn’t a stranger to the influencer scene. As a congratulations for his UFC 299 title defense over Marlon Vera (watch highlights), Ross gifted O’Malley a tricked out vintage car. Being that it was a gift for “Suga,” of course the car was bright pink!

Adin Ross surprises Sean O’Malley “Suga” with a brand new car after he won his fight vs Marlon Vera on UFC 299 pic.twitter.com/44JQw9o3Iw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 3, 2024

Eat your heart out, Xzibit.

Later in the day, Ross released another video of himself stepping into the cage opposite “Suga.” While I’m not claiming O’Malley dropped a Sean Strickland-esque beating on his influencer pal, he also didn’t let Ross land a shot! In a separate video, O’Malley is seen picking apart the social media star. O’Malley is clearly pulling his punches, but it remains a unique response to a friendly gift!

Watch a small sample below:

O’Malley became champion last year by knocking out Aljamain Stering. His successful defense against “Chito” extended his unbeaten streak to seven, and “Suga” is expected to return to action sometime later this year opposite Merab Dvalishvili.

There’s a real chance this Welterweight contest ends inside a round.

A look into the sparring of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway! Seeing as Cory Sandhagen is one of like four other fighters (aside from Holloway) who hook off the jab, “Sandman” is a pretty decent analogue.

Justin Goathje has been sparring with Cory Sandhagen in preparation for #UFC300



Is it over for Max? pic.twitter.com/5imjYcFjSe — Mᴀʀᴛʏs Hᴀɪʀʟɪɴᴇ (@MmaUnderdogs) April 2, 2024

Speaking of UFC 300, what’s your most anticipated fight?

The current results on Kevin Iole's website where fans are ranking #UFC300 fights from their favorite to their least favorite pic.twitter.com/bvMbvHY4fF — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 2, 2024

Nothing like a bit of comedy.

Missed strikes but they get increasingly clumsy pic.twitter.com/xs5nrPOses — Miguel Class (@MigClass) April 2, 2024

In case anyone needed another reason not to care about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson ...

I asked the Texas commission if Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is a real fight or a fugazi.



They have no idea.



Buyer beware. pic.twitter.com/KJOz9wHkGl — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) April 3, 2024

It looks more like Dustin Poirier is involved in the promotion of this film rather than acting in it, but that’s cool too.

| Dustin Poirier had a role in a fighting movie, called "Monkey Man". #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/qILkNwE2FK — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) April 3, 2024

Anyone got a reason why this escape wouldn’t work from the rear clinch in MMA? Looks functional to me!

The element of surprise is the primary reason the buggy choke works in a sport where slamming is allowed.

Perfect control of distance to slip the jab and land two punches in return.

Erislandy Lara levels Michael Zerafa inside 2 rounds to retain his WBA middleweight title.

pic.twitter.com/xwIqmdfHOX — (@DiariosJournals) March 31, 2024

Kraus did NOT let his opponent treat the clinch as a safe place.

18 year old prospect Lukas Kraus with a big elbow knockout in his pro debut today at #NFC18 in Cologne.

He's been rated very highly in Germany and proved why today, after going through a mixed Round 1. pic.twitter.com/LPJyEi7vIj — Victor (@frontkicked) March 30, 2024

Apex predators.

The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds. pic.twitter.com/GtPA8gANcF — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 31, 2024

Their reaction time is unbelievably fast.



For comparison’s sake our reaction time is 220ms while they’re at 20-70ms. pic.twitter.com/3QYGqHQjn5 — posts you’ll find interesting (@_woahthatscool_) March 31, 2024

