The road to $1 million kicks off later TONIGHT (Thurs., April 4, 2024) as Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set begin its 2024 regular season inside Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX., which will be streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN 2 for US viewers, while in international fans can catch the action via DAZN starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Headlining the fight card will be a Heavyweight fight between PFL’s Ante Delija and Bellator’s former interim Heavyweight champion, Valentin Moldavsky. Delija won the championship in 2022 and is currently on a five-fight win streak, which includes a first-round knockout win over current champion, Renan Ferreira. In the co-main event, Denis Goltsov will represent PFL against Linton Vassell, who will step up for Bellator.

Also on the card, Bellator’s current women’s Flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, will face off against Juliana Velasquez in a non-title trilogy fight, which will mark the first bout of the season for the weight class.

PFL San Antonio Quick Results:

265 lbs.: Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

125 lbs.: Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

125 lbs.: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

265 lbs.: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

125 lbs.: Taila Santos vs. llara Joane

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov

125 lbs.: Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young

125 lbs.: Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergei Bilostenniy

