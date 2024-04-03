UFC Vegas 90’s Chris Curtis ‘would rather fight than f—k’ — ‘I will do awful, awful things for money’

Chris Curtis wants it to be known just how much of a fighter he truly is.

“Action Man” returns to the Octagon for a main event rematch against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90 this weekend (Sat., April 6, 2024). In the middle of a planned bulking, Curtis had to make a diversion when offered the opportunity after Marvin Vettori was injured out of the initial Allen match up.

Simply put, Curtis had no reservations about taking the short-notice fight. He loves to fight. Like, he really loves to fight.

“I deeply enjoy money,” Curtis said at UFC Vegas 90 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “I will do awful, awful things for money when you offer to pay me and I love to fight. I love to fight more than anything else. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: I’d rather fight than f—k, honestly. This is what I do.”

Allen, 27, is on the best stretch of his career with six straight wins (23-5 overall) that date back to a loss to Curtis via a second round technical knockout in December 2021. Curtis (31-10, 1 no contest), on the other hand, is 3-2 (1 no contest) since the encounter. He last fought and defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision at UFC 297 in January 2024.

For Curtis, it’s now or never in pursuit of his title push, and that continues with once again turning back the streaking Allen.

“Brendan’s a dog,” Curtis said. “He’s done really well since we fought last time. Brendan’s 27. My god, I wish I was 27. At 27 years old, I can’t imagine the things he’s going to accomplish in this sport. He’s got 10 more years left in him at the earliest, so he’s going to accomplish big things, man. It’s going to be crazy. But this is a chance for me.

“I’ll be 37 this year,” he continued. “I don’t have time to do the slow way. I’m not going to have a 10-year career in the UFC. So, anytime I get those opportunities to see a number above mine and take it, I’ve got to take it. This is one of those times.”

