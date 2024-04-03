‘Poor girl still suffering from CTE’ — Cris Cyborg reacts to Ronda Rousey’s claim of being ‘greatest who ever lived’

Poor girl still suffering from CTE. I hope she finally got a good mouth guard. https://t.co/JwHQxUSxJA

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, is the greatest fighter who ever lived.

Just ask her, she’ll tell you.

That’s an impressive accomplishment, considering God hates her. Rousey, 37, retired from competition after back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, because her brain was so delicate that even jabs were giving her concussions.

How she passed medicals in light of that revelation is a question for regulators.

Longtime rival Cris Cyborg, who held word titles in UFC, Bellator MMA, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, was unimpressed with Rousey’s take, insisting the former WWE star was still suffering from her not-so-secret Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

“Poor girl still suffering from CTE,” the Brazilian wrote on Twitter. “I hope she finally got a good mouth guard.”

Rousey also claims her mouthguard was wonky heading into her Holm loss.

Unfortunately for UFC fans, the promotion was never able to book a Rousey vs. Cyborg super fight. Mostly because “Rowdy” was too busy pursuing “attempted homicide” charges while also threatening to do some killing of her own.

Cyborg is expected to debut with PFL later this year ... maybe.