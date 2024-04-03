Live: Watch UFC Vegas 90 media day video | Allen vs. Curtis 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., April 3, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 90: “Allen vs. Curtis 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 6) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Brendan Allen – No. 6 UFC middleweight

Chris Curtis – No. 14 UFC middleweight

Alexander Hernandez – UFC featherweight

Damon Jackson – UFC featherweight

Morgan Charriere – UFC featherweight

Chepe Mariscal – UFC featherweight

Court McGee– UFC welterweight

Alex Morono – UFC welterweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 90 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 6 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 90 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Curtis 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.