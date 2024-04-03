 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Watch UFC Vegas 90 media day video | Allen vs. Curtis 2

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., April 3, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 90: “Allen vs. Curtis 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 6) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Brendan Allen – No. 6 UFC middleweight
Chris Curtis – No. 14 UFC middleweight
Alexander Hernandez – UFC featherweight
Damon Jackson – UFC featherweight
Morgan Charriere – UFC featherweight
Chepe Mariscal – UFC featherweight
Court McGee– UFC welterweight
Alex Morono – UFC welterweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 90 On ESPN+

EXCITING MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 6, 2024, with an action-packed, five-round main event featuring No. 7-seeded 185-pound contender, Brendan Allen, running it back with No. 14-ranked Chris Curtis. “Action Man” — who is filling in for the “freak” injured Marvin Vettori — scored an upset win over Allen back in 2021 (watch it). In UFC Vegas 90’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former Featherweight hopeful, Alexander Hernandez, looks to get back on track at the expense of dangerous Octagon veteran, Damon Jackson.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 90 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 6 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 90 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Curtis 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

