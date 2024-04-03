Live: Watch UFC Vegas 90 media day video | Allen vs. Curtis 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., April 3, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 90: “Allen vs. Curtis 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 6) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Brendan Allen – No. 6 UFC middleweight
Chris Curtis – No. 14 UFC middleweight
Alexander Hernandez – UFC featherweight
Damon Jackson – UFC featherweight
Morgan Charriere – UFC featherweight
Chepe Mariscal – UFC featherweight
Court McGee– UFC welterweight
Alex Morono – UFC welterweight
Note: Times and availability subject to change.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 90 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 6 p.m. ET.
