UFC 5 video game update: EA announces over 30 new fighters, adds UFC 300 fight week challenges

UFC 5 video game from EA Sports received a “major update” this week to coincide with the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to significant gameplay enhancements, UFC 5 will be adding more than 30 new fighters over the next few months, including bantamweight newcomer Kayla Harrison and welterweight sensation Michael “Venom” Page.

“We’ve tuned stamina recovery between rounds, adjusted evasion properties while ducking, and re-balanced the speed and power for various strike types,” developers wrote on the EA website. “The grappling and ground game has been updated with notable changes to the range and speed of double and single-leg takedown entries and we have increased the short-term stamina cost for muscle-modified transitions, among a slew of other adjustments. Please keep the feedback coming because we will continue to bring you more gameplay balance updates in the future.”

Here are the new fighters being added from now through June:

April 4

Movsar Evloev

Brendan Allen

Marina Rodriguez

Muhammad Mokaev

Serghei Spivac

Geoff Neal

Umar Nurmagomedov

Tracy Cortez

Diego Lopes

Late April

Matheus Nicolau

Virna Jandiroba

Manel Kape

Natalia Silva

Nassourdine Imavov

Marcin Tybura

Stephen Erceg

Michael Page

Drew Dober

May

Roman Dolidze

Benoît Saint Denis

Anthony Hernandez

June

Pannie Kianzad

Loopy Godínez

Norma Dumont

Tagir Ulanbekov

Alexandr Romanov

Mario Bautista

Chris Curtis

Jonathan Martinez

Caio Borralho

Kayla Harrison

Michel Pereira

Joaquin Buckley

Randy Brown

UFC 300 fight week challenges and new alter egos will be added on April 9.

Here are the striking and grappling gameplay updates:

STRIKING

Reduced Stamina recovery between rounds by around 20%.

Improved the evasive properties of the stationary duck.

Improved the evasive properties of advancing and retreating ducks.

Slowed down the haymaker execution.

Sped-up the execution of the rear overhand.

Increased the slap’s base damage and damage scaling and sped up its execution.

Increased the stopping power of all leg kicks.

Made the cartwheel kick and the rolling thunder much easier to counter after blocking them.

Increased rear hook kick’s base damage from 40 to 45.

Increased the lead and rear jumping switch kicks block bleedthrough from 30% to 40%.

Increased the tornado kick base damage and block bleedthrough.

Increased the 720 Spinning Kick (O’Malley Kick) base damage and block bleedthrough.

Sped up the lead front kick’s execution.

Reduced the rear front kick’s base damage and slowed down its advancing execution

Increased the lead side kick’s base damage and sped up its execution.

Increased the rear side kick’s base damage.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause strikes or takedowns to mix against forward lunges performed after a series of lunges in other directions.

Tuned visual damage to match doctor check results more authentically and intuitively.

Removed reduction of visual swelling after fighters are treated by cutmen, such as when going into a new round or the official decision.

GRAPPLING

Significantly increased the range and speed of double legs and single legs.

Allowed the single leg to morph into the low single leg when the opponent walks out of range.

Fixed an issue that made double legs often miss when used from combos.

Increased the short-term stamina cost of muscle-modified transitions by 50%.

Allowed Single Under Escapes to interrupt the dominant fighter’s elbows.

Made the AI’s ground-and-pound strike selection more unpredictable.

Lowered the chances of the AI posturing up from full guard and half guard.

MISC. ADDITIONS AND UPDATES

Added Aljamain Sterling to Featherweight

Career Mode Longevity Attribute decay will now be affected by the chosen Fighter Style and the overall impact has been reduced.

Career Mode Fitness has been increased to allow users to get to Peak Fitness faster.

Enabled vanity preview within Punch Card when accessed from the main menu option

Updated walkout commentary for over 30 fighters

New vanity rewards added

For a more in-depth explanation of all the UFC 5 gameplay updates, head over to the EA Sports official website by clicking here.