PFL San Antonio weigh ins results, staredown videos | Delija vs. Moldavsky

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set begin its 2024 regular season inside Boeing Center in San Antonio, T.X., tomorrow night (Thurs., April 4, 2024), streaming LIVE on ESPN+ and ESPN 2 for stateside viewers, while international PFL fans can catch the “Delija vs. Moldavsky” action on DAZN starting at 6 p.m. ET.

In the PFL San Antonio main event, heavyweight hurter Ante Delija and Bellator’s former interim heavyweight champion, Valentin Moldavsky, will collide in a hard-hitting affair. In the heavyweight co-main event, Denis Goltsov will represent PFL against Linton Vassell, who will step up for Bellator in another 265-pound matchup.

Also on the PFL San Antonio fight card, Bellator women’s flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, will face off against Juliana Velasquez in a non-title trilogy fight, which will mark the first bout of the season for the 125-pound weight class.

Checkout the full PFL San Antonio weigh ins results and staredowns below:

265 lbs.: Ante Delija (244) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (237.4)

265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov (245.4) vs. Linton Vassell (240.8)

125 lbs.: Liz Carmouche (126) vs. Juliana Velasquez (125.2)

125 lbs.: Dakota Ditcheva (125.2) vs. Lisa Mauldin (125.8)

265 lbs.: Marcelo Golm (264.4) vs. Daniel James (267.8)*

125 lbs.: Taila Santos (126) vs. llara Joane (126)

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry (257.6) vs. Oleg Popov (242.2)

125 lbs.: Kana Watanabe (125) vs. Shanna Young (128.6)*

125 lbs.: Chelsea Hackett (125.4) vs. Jena Bishop (125.4)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145.6) vs. Dimitre Ivy (146)

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov (257.2) vs. Sergei Bilostenniy (248.8)

135 lbs.: Ty Johnson (135.6) vs. Bryce Meredith (135.8)

*missed weight

Check out the official staredowns below:

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

THE HEAVYWEIGHT MAIN EVENT: Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky!



[ #PFLRegularSeason | Thurs, Apr 4th | 10pm ET | ESPN2] pic.twitter.com/Ytajx72CvG — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 3, 2024

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

In the co-main event, 2023 PFL Finalist vs the former Bellator #1 Heavyweight Contender: Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell!



[ #PFLRegularSeason | Thurs, Apr 4th | 10pm ET | ESPN2] pic.twitter.com/wcSQ0LSrnW — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 3, 2024

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez is ON!



[ #PFLRegularSeason | Thurs, Apr 4th | 10pm ET | ESPN2] pic.twitter.com/IWlXj1AZX3 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 3, 2024

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin open up the Main Card on ESPN2 tomorrow night!!



[ #PFLRegularSeason | Thurs, Apr 4th | 10pm ET | ESPN2] pic.twitter.com/pTbBGs7fPI — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 3, 2024

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.