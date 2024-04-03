Manel Kape reveals injury that torpedoed UFC Vegas 91 headliner, blames opponents for spotty track record

This is the first time I’ve ever pull out of a fight, I broke the cartilage of my rib and I couldn’t move for a week. On Thursday last week my surgery went extremely well. Bare in mind that all my fights that got cancelled in the past was due to my opponents. Where I came from…

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape, currently ranked No. 6 at 125 pounds, suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw from his UFC Vegas 91 headliner on April 27 at APEX. Replacing “Starboy” is Alex Perez, who steps up to battle Matheus Nicolau on short notice.

“This is the first time I’ve ever pulled out of a fight, I broke the cartilage of my rib and I couldn’t move for a week,” Kape wrote earlier today on social media. “On Thursday last week my surgery went extremely well.”

“Bear in mind that all my fights that got cancelled in the past was due to my opponents,” Kape continued. “Where I came from we used to fight for free, I’m not bragging about I’m just being honest so don’t ever think I’m like some of you guys. ALLAH IS THE GREAT.”

Kape, 30, must have a short-term memory when it comes to his track record. Less than three months ago, “Starboy” missed weight for his Nicolau rematch at UFC Vegas 84 — by a whopping 3.5 pounds — leading to the cancelation of their main card matchup.

A return date for Kape (19-6) has yet to be determined.