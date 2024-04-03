Ronda Rousey: I know, that like, I'm the greatest fighter that has ever lived. pic.twitter.com/J9EbAcF4Lz

It’s been just over seven years since Ronda Rousey stepped away from combat sports.

The Olympic gold medalist in Judo took the MMA world by storm, capturing the Strikeforce and then UFC women’s Bantamweight titles as an undefeated submission ace. She defended her UFC belt six times, all via stoppage and rose into the public eye as a result. Rousey was on top of the world prior to being upset by Holly Holm, then it all fell apart. She returned a year later, was knocked out once more by Amanda Nunes, and left the promotion for good.

Recently, Rousey has been doing the media circuit to promote her new memoir, Our Fight. A big reveal has been Rousey’s history of concussions, which really plagued her later career. In the interview above with Valeria Lipovetsky, Rousey talks about her health struggles and reflects on her abilities while at her peak.

“I felt like I had to come back for another fight, I felt like I owed it to the fans and everyone who believed in me,” Rousey began. “Maybe I needed to give them an example of overcoming adversity. It was to the point where the next fight when I got touched, I was out on my feet. It was so hard because I’d never been faster, stronger, never had a better grasp on the game. I’d never been so much better than everyone else. But, your brain doesn’t callous, it doesn’t help back stronger after a break. It was an inevitable decline.

“I had taken punishment until I couldn’t take it anymore. When it got to the point that I couldn’t take it anymore, I was vilified as ‘She was all hype, she was just lucky.’ People making all these judgements about me in a fight where my first loss, my mouth guard was bad, I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it.”

She continued, “I was out on my feet for the entire fight. I was trying to make it look like I wasn’t hurt, but I wasn’t there cognitively. I couldn’t think as fast or judge distance. Just from that one fight, everybody felt like, ‘Oh she’s a fraud.’ I know that like I’m the greatest fighter that has ever lived, but when it got to a point that I had taken so much neurological damage that I couldn’t take it anymore, suddenly everything I had accomplished meant nothing.”

She concluded, “Then after the second fight, I saw how all these people I was coming back to fight for had suddenly turned against me. All of my appreciation for them turned to resentment.”

Since retiring from MMA, Rousey has performed as a professional wrestler in the WWE. She was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

If you’ve been wondering why certain physiques and certain gas tanks are looking better in 2024 ...

Today marks the end of the first quarter of 2024.



Per UFC Anti Doping, there's been 639 drug tests performed in the first 3 months of the year.



USADA carried out 1,096 in the same timeframe in 2023.



That's a 42% reduction in drug testing of fighters under the new regime. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) March 31, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t come to mind as a great analogue for Xiaonan Yan, but I bet his wrestling pointers are helpful!

Merab Dvalishvili training with the all mighty Zhang Weili ⚔️



( : @MerabDvalishvil) pic.twitter.com/YRAOPiwBXD — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 1, 2024

Sitting here, still wondering what exactly knocked out Andre Petroski. Jab, hip, or heel?!?

| Andre Petroski claims that his strange finish loss to Jacob Malkoun last weekend, was a result of Malkouns heel landing flush on his throat.



Yikes.



[ /@realkevink]#MMA #UFC #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/IC4iPHDi6E — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) April 1, 2024

Anybody who read Randy Couture’s biography knows this is par for the course for “The Natural.”

His old ass getting freaky ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xwUCuR5NQ8 — Pigheart ❤️ (@Weeinis) April 1, 2024

Nate Landwehr is an incredible quote machine.

Nate Landwehr speaks on the hard life as a fighter#TheMMAHour @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/aG3zPperCB — FightCrack (@FightCrack) April 1, 2024

This is unsettling.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Dan Ige? That would be must-watch Featherweight action!

Hey @alexvolkanovski if you need a tune-up fight for Perth, I’d be happy to take the challenge — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 1, 2024

Feinted the kick, saw no reaction, then let it rip!

DAMNN. Front kick KO by Tatiane Aguiar at Shooto Brazil. What a year for WMMA knockouts so far. #ShootoBrasil121 pic.twitter.com/RzgaBzekfp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 29, 2024

I didn’t realize UFC released Tyson Nam, one of the most consistently powerful punchers at 125 lbs.

What a brutal KO from the ex-UFC Tyson Nam! pic.twitter.com/eVdDolzzS1 — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) March 30, 2024

Heel to the liver!

Former ONE & K-1 title challenger Wang Junguang scores a first-round spinning back kick knockout against Jaroengeern.#WLF pic.twitter.com/X0H47YtpOo — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 30, 2024

SWISH!

Next level of stupidity pic.twitter.com/YlUATtc390 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 31, 2024

