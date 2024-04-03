"American Predator" has big plans if he wins the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Heavyweight tournament.

Former Bellator Heavyweight fighter, Daniel James (14-7-1), returns to action this Thursday (April 4, 2024) for the kick-off show of the 2024 Professional Fighters League (PFL) season against Marcelo Golm from inside Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas.

If a fighter makes it through the PFL season, which comprises fighting four times in eight months, they are rewarded with a $1 million payday and a Heavyweight title.

While James is focusing solely on his upcoming opponent, it would be impossible not to consider what a million-dollar paycheck would do for him and his city, Chicago.

“I've been blessed to be in this sport and make some coin,” James told MMAMania.com. “The million dollars does a lot, and what PFL presented to me — coming from Bellator — is very cool, and I'm lucky. To get that million dollar bonus would be great — that's life-changing money for anyone.

“There are a bunch of things that I want to do outside of the cage if I'm blessed to get that far,” he continued. “I just want to do some things around Chicago, my home. I want to raise awareness for mental health and awareness for military veterans who are dealing with homelessness and mental health.

“I want to raise awareness for kids and create anti-bullying programs, things like that, and be more present in the communities,” James added. “I am present, but I want to be more present and more hands-on, and I want to put a bunch of people in place who have minds like mine. I just want to change some things. And to be honest, I would like to be known outside of fighting like, 'that's Daniel James, he fought, but no, that's Daniel,’ you know what I'm saying?

"So, that's why I won't get up there and talk shit about people,” he concluded. “Because somebody's kids are watching me, your child might be watching me, and I want to leave a good example."

On top of his philanthropy goals, James wants to try to get young black kids to try mixed martial arts (MMA) instead of only having their hopes for the NBA or NFL.

"I'm fighting on ESPN, which is such a blessing, and I hope that these kids see me say, 'Hey, maybe I can fight instead of Basketball or Football," James said. "That's the thing I want to change because, at the end of the day, a lot of people don't want to say it, but a lot of black Americans from this city of Chicago think that they play basketball inside of the NBA. It's not realistic, though.

“There are thousands of college basketball players, but less than 3 percent are getting drafted,” James continued. “When the 3 percent get drafted, few go overseas, and some get cut. So, I'm saying there are only a few slots open, and while I don't want to crush dreams, maybe open up your mind to other sports like MMA.

“I have friends who have sports camps, and I would like to contribute to adding martial arts programs,” he added. “Basketball is already there, and so is football, lacrosse, and hockey. I would like different avenues of sports, so a kid won't feel isolated saying, 'Well, this person is better than me at this, I'm done, I'm going to do this or that.

“If I can make sure kids are focused on getting good grades and focusing on school and sports, then I'm square,” James concluded. “I think that's what kids should only focus on school and sports, right?”

