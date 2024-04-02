Canceled! Alex Perez replaces Manel Kape to take on Matheus Nicolau in UFC Vegas 91 main event

Manel Kape has suffered yet another canceled fight.

UFC Vegas 91’s main event has changed, as announced by the promotion today (Tues., April 2, 2024). Kape has been removed from his rematch against Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) on April 27, 2024. Stepping in to replace Kape will be one-time Flyweight title challenger, Alex Perez (24-8).

The cancelation is the ninth time in Kape’s three-year UFC tenure that he’s lost out on a bout. Six of which were on his opponent’s end. No reason has been disclosed for the withdrawal.

Perez, 32, will enter the match up hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid. He last fought Muhammed Mokaev when he dropped a competitive unanimous decision in March 2024.

Nicolau, on the other hand, hasn’t fought in over one year. A tough first round knockout against Brandon Royval was the result of Nicolau’s last time out in April 2023. The loss snapped a six-fight winning streak.

The latest UFC Vegas 91 line up can be seen below.

125lbs.: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

205lbs.: Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov

125lbs.: Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

155lbs.: Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gabriel Benítez

155lbs.: James Llontop vs. Gabriel Green

265lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz

155lbs.: Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak

265lbs.: Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes

155lbs.: Joel Álvarez vs. Mateusz Rębecki

125lbs.: Ivana Petrović vs. Liang Na

155lbs.: Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama

170lbs.: Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

115lbs.: Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

135lbs.: Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry