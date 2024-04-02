‘There’s really no animosity’: PFL CEO clarifies Cris Cyborg situation, plans Larissa Pacheco September showdown

Cris “Cyborg” Justino once again doesn’t appear to be getting along with her promoter.

Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) acquisition of Bellator opened the door to finally create the desired match up between the all-time great, Cyborg, and two-time PFL Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison. That was until Harrison jumped ship to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Cyborg, 38, has turned her attention to the boxing world since her first round technical knockout of Cat Zingano (watch highlights) at Bellator 300 in October 2023. Meanwhile, PFL has been targeting a match up between Cyborg and the most recent PFL Featherweight champion, Larissa Pacheco, according to the representatives. Cyborg has since denied the claims, but PFL CEO, Peter Murray, clarified the situation recently.

“There’s really no animosity, we have nothing but respect for Cris,” Murray told Bloody Elbow. “We had the ability to acquire Bellator which gives us the opportunity to support Cris who’s one of the greatest in the world. Now that we have the Super Fight division, it really is the best of the best and it’s a perfect platform for Cris to compete on.

“A great opportunity to compete against Larissa Pacheco, it’s going to be a great fight and we’re targeting that as the co-main event for September,” he concluded. “We’re supportive of what Cris is doing in combat sports, including boxing.”

Cyborg was quick to respond to one of her new bosses, asking the following.

“Sept. Is 11 months since my last MMA fight and is still 5 months away…” Cyborg replied on Twitter. “What date? What happens if someone gets injured? What happens if Ngannou wants more time to recover? I just want to fight.”

Cyborg is 3-0 in boxing since April 2022. The “Grand Slam Champion” last boxed when she earned a first round knockout of Kelsey Wickstrum in January 2024.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.