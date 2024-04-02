‘Someone wants another beating in Aus’: Dricus Du Plessis hints at UFC 305 clash with Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya want to settle their beef.

UFC 305 will see the promotion return to Perth, Australia on August 18, 2024. The former Middleweight champion, Adesanya, last fought at UFC 292 in Sydney, Australia when he lost to Sean Strickland via a unanimous decision (watch highlights). Ultimately, that led to Du Plessis’ coronation at UFC 297 over Strickland in January 2024 (watch highlights).

The pair have continually expressed their interest in a collision since the first half of 2023. Unfortunately, the timing never aligned for the match up, but now, UFC appears to be wanting to head in that direction, as was indicated ahead of UFC 300.

“Looks like someone wants another beating in Aus..” Du Plessis said on Instagram. “I’m in, I also wouldn’t want to fight the king of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN!”

Ariel Helwani followed up on Du Plessis’ comment, noting that the wheels are in motion for the Middleweight title tilt.

“I’m told Israel Adesanya hasn’t officially been offered this yet, BUT if he does, he’s 100 percent in,” Helwani tweeted. “And fwiw (for what it’s worth), I’m told ‘DDP hasn’t officially been offered yet, too. But this is what both camps would like to happen.”

Adesanya, 34, has been patient regarding his return to action (maybe too patient) after the active start to his UFC career. “The Last Stylebender” has fought 16 times since his arrival in February 2018. Across that period, he’s made history as the only two-time Middleweight champion in UFC history. For Du Plessis, whoever he faces next will be his first title defense.

Don’t tell Strickland that things are pointing towards Adesanya. Otherwise, he’ll have to follow through with his boxing tease.