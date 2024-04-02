Challenge accepted! Petr Yan answers Marlon Vera callout, vows to take ‘Chito’ to MMA school

Marlon Vera had a lot to say about Petr Yan and all his “crying” over the years.

That’s probably why “No Mercy” didn’t hesitate when it came time to answer “Chito’s” call. The scheduling should work out perfectly since both fighters competed at UFC 299 in Miami, though Yan may need a few extra weeks to rebound from his recent surgery.

“Do I want to fight Marlon Vera? Yes!” Yan told KPSport, “I’ll be ready for November. Of course I’ll do it. I’ll take him to mixed martial arts school. You saw how Song Yadong showed his best boxing — it went a little off the rails. Things won’t go according to plan for Vera either. That’s a hundred percent. We’re going with what we’ve got so far, October or November is a good time to make that fight.”

Yan (17-5) slugged his way back into the win column by knocking around Yadong Song last month in “The Sunshine State.” That’s where Vera (23-9-1), also 31, was pieced up en route to a lopsided decision loss to current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

“No Mercy” and “Chito” and separated by just one spot in the official 135-pound rankings.