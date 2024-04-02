Savannah Marshall’s mixed martial arts (MMA) debut has been booked for PFL Europe on June 8, 2024 in her hometown of Newcastle, England. Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that Marshall will headline the event in a Lightweight fight against an opponent that will be revealed at a later date.

Related Marshall Signs With PFL MMA

The current WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female Super-Middleweight boxing champion signed with PFL in Aug. 2023, just one month after winning her titles. Marshall holds a record of 13-1 and 10 knockouts with her lone defeat coming at the hands of Claressa Shields who, interestingly enough, also competes for PFL.

Obviously, the promotion would love nothing more than to one day book a fight between Marshall and Shields inside the SmartCage, but for now the powers that be prefer “The Silent Assassin” get her feet wet in MMA before she eventually gets paired against “The GWOAT,” who has a 2-1 record in MMA.

“The Professional Fighters League prides itself on having the best athletes in the world on its roster and on June 8, PFL welcomes boxing world champion and combat sports Icon Savannah Marshall to the SmartCage for her MMA debut, where she will compete in front of her hometown fans in Newcastle,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“Savannah and Claressa Shields competed in one of the most-watched women’s boxing matchups in history when they first fought, and now with Savannah’s MMA debut, the two are on a collision course for a rematch wearing four ounce gloves and settling the score in the PFL SmartCage.”

The event will also feature the continuation of the PFL Europe season, which will see the women Bantamweights and Flyweights looking to secure spots in the playoffs in September.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.