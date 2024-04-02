Alex Volkanovski tune-up fight? Bonus-bagging featherweight vet volunteers for ‘Great’ UFC 305 comeback

Hey @alexvolkanovski if you need a tune-up fight for Perth, I’d be happy to take the challenge

Former UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has now dropped three of his last four and is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. That’s why MMA insiders are advising the 35 year-old Aussie to take a break and book a tune-up fight for his Octagon return.

Related Volk Admits Quick Turnaround May Have Hurt Him

And it looks like we already have a volunteer.

“Hey Alex Volkanovski, if you need a tune-up fight for Perth, I’d be happy to take the challenge,” longtime featherweight veteran Dan Ige wrote on Twitter.

Ige holds four “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

That includes his knockout win over Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86 earlier this year in Las Vegas. “50k” is currently ranked No. 12 at 145 pounds and based solely on his fighting style, would undoubtedly put forth an action-packed performance for the “Great” MMA fans at the UFC 305 pay-per-view (PPV) later this year in Perth.

Sounds like pretty easy matchmaking, all things considered.