UFC Atlantic City medical suspensions: Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva facing indefinite timeouts

New Jersey State Athletic Control Board (SACB) handed out nearly two-dozen medical suspensions in the aftermath of the UFC Atlantic City MMA event last weekend at Boardwalk Hall, with Manon Fiorot, Chris Weidman, and Bruno Silva among those who will need additional medical clearance before returning to action.

Fiorot whooped Erin Blanchfield across five rounds of headlining action to secure the next crack at the 125-pound crown. Weidman captured a technical decision over Silva after a series of eye pokes brought an end to their controversial affair, though opinions differ on whether or not the early stoppage was “the right thing to do.”

Complete UFC Atlantic City medial suspensions (courtesy MMA Fighting) below:

Manon Fiorot: Fiorot suspended indefinitely pending orthopedic clearance of right arm, and suspended 60 days with no contact.

Erin Blanchfield: suspended 30 days for facial lacerations.

Joaquin Buckley: suspended 7 days with no contact.

Vicente Luque: suspended 45 days with no contact for TKO.

Chris Weidman: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan head clearance, and suspended 30 days no contact.

Bruno Silva: suspended indefinitely pending opthalmologist clearance for left eye, and also suspended 30 days with no contact.

Nursulton Ruziboev: suspended 7 days.

Sedriques Dumas: suspended indefinitely pending opthalmologist clearance for right eye, and suspended 60 days for KO/45 days with no contact.

Bill Algeo: suspended 45 days with no contact for TKO.

Rhys McKee suspended 7 days no contact.

Nate Landwehr: suspended 45 days with no contact for scalp laceration

Jamall Emmers: suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance, and suspended 60 days for KO/45 days with no contact.

Loopy Godinez: suspended 7 days with no contact.

Herbert Burns: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO, and suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance.

Connor Matthews: suspended 45 days with no contact for TKO, and suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance.

Ibo Aslan: suspended 30 days with no contact, suspended indefinitely pending CT head exam clearance, and suspended indefinitely pending X-ray of right foot.

Anton Turkalj: suspended 60 days with no contact for TKO, suspended indefinitely pending CT head scan clearance, suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance, and suspended indefinitely pending X-ray of lower extremities (tibia/fibia).

Jacob Malkoun: suspended 30 days

Andre Petroski: suspended 45 days no contact for TKO, and suspended indefinitely pending CT head scan clearance.

Caolan Loughran: suspended 7 days with no contact

Angel Pacheco: suspended 45 days with no contact for facial lacerations, suspended indefinitely pending orthopedist clearance of left ankle.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

