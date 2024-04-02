Latest UFC rankings update: Manon Fiorot shakes up two categories, Joaquin Buckley crashes welterweight division

Fast-rising flyweight contender Manon Fiorot won her twelfth straight fight last weekend atop the UFC Atlantic City fight card, knocking around “Cold Blooded” Erin Blanchfield for the better part of five rounds on ESPN. As a result, “The Beast” was promoted in two categories in the latest UFC rankings update, rising two spots to No. 4 on the women’s pound-for-pound chart and one slot to No. 2 at 125 pounds.

That’s not all.

Joaquin Buckley debuted on the welterweight list thanks to his technical knockout victory over fading veteran Vicente Luque in the UFC Atlantic City co-main event. “New Mansa” is currently tied with longtime veteran Neil Magny at No. 11 on the 170-pound chart, sending “The Silent Assassin” down three spots to No. 14.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Leon Edwards

4. Alex Pereira

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Alexander Volkanovski

9. Dricus Du Plessis

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Israel Adesanya

12. Tom Aspinall

13. Sean Strickland

14. Max Holloway

15. Aljamain Sterling

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Royval

2. Brandon Moreno

3. Amir Albazi

4. Kai Kara France

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Manel Kape

7. Muhammad Mokaev

8. Alex Perez

9. Tim Elliott

10. Steve Erceg

11. Matt Schnell

12. Tagir Ulanbekov

13. Tatsuro Taira

14. David Dvorak +1

15. Su Mudaerji -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Marlon Vera

6. Henry Cejudo

7. Song Yadong

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Rob Font

10. Umar Nurmagomedov

11. Kyler Phillips

12. Dominick Cruz

13. Mario Bautista

14. Jonathan Martinez

15. Pedro Munhoz

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Ilia Topuria

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Yair Rodriguez

5. Movsar Evloev

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Calvin Kattar

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Dan Ige

13. Sodiq Yusuff

14. Lerone Murphy

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Mateusz Gamrot

6. Michael Chandler

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

9. Dan Hooker

10. Jalin Turner

11. Benoit Saint-Denis

12. Rafael dos Anjos

13. Renato Moicano

14. Bobby Green

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov

4. Colby Covington

5. Jack Della Maddalena

6. Gilbert Burns

7. Ian Machado Garry

8. Sean Brady

9. Stephen Thompson

10. Geoff Neal

11. (T) Neil Magny +1

11. (T) Joaquin Buckley *NR

13. Michael Page

14. Vicente Luque -3

15. Kevin Holland -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Dricus Du Plessis

1. Sean Strickland

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Brendan Allen

8. Nassourdine Imavov

9. (T) Roman Dolidze

9. (T) Jack Hermansson

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Anthony Hernandez

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Caio Borralho

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Khalil Rountree

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Anthony Smith

11. Ryan Spann

12. Alonzo Menifield

13. Azamat Murzakanov

14. Dominick Reyes

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Marcin Tybura

9. Serghei Spivac

10. Tai Tuivasa

11. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12. Derrick Lewis

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Rodrigo Nascimento

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Manon Fiorot +2

5. Julianna Pena

6. (T) Erin Blanchfield -2

6. (T) Raquel Pennington +1

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Tatiana Suarez

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Ketlen Vieira

14. Maycee Barber

15. Irene Aldana

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Yan Xiaonan

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Virna Jandiroba

6. Marina Rodriguez

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Loopy Godinez

11. Tabatha Ricci

12. Angela Hill

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot +1

3. Erin Blanchfield -1

4. Maycee Barber

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Rose Namajunas +1

7. Katlyn Cerminara -1

8. Natalia Silva

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Tracy Cortez

12. Ariane Lipski

13. Karine Silva

14. Casey O’Neill

15. Miranda Maverick

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Raquel Pennington

1. Julianna Pena

2. (T) Mayra Bueno Silva

2. (T) Ketlen Vieira

4. Irene Aldana

5. Holly Holm

6. Macy Chiasson

7. Miesha Tate

8. Karol Rosa

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Yana Santos

11. Norma Dumont

12. Julia Avila

13. Chelsea Chandler

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Melissa Dixon

