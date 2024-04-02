Who should present BMF belt at UFC 300? Max Holloway has an incredible idea

Jorge Masvidal was the inaugural “Baddest Motherf—ker” (BMF) champion. Justin Gaethje was the heir apparent. And Max Holloway could become the next gimmick belt custodian. But, according to “Blessed,” there’s an O.G. BMF out there who needs some recognition at UFC 300.

He’s a hero, too.

When Masvidal won the strap against Nate Diaz back in 2019, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was on hand to wrap the semi-serious belt around his waist. Masvidal then handed the belt over to Gaethje after “The Highlight” beat Dustin Poirier. Now, Holloway has a pretty great suggestion as to who should do the duties after he and Gaethje go to absolute war on April 13, 2024.

What a man Mark Coleman is. pic.twitter.com/8Uiw9AhwSV — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) March 14, 2024

“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman,” Holloway said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “Especially with what he went through recently with his dog and his dog waking him to go save his stuff and he goes in there and runs for his dog? The guy’s a G. That’s a real life BMF. That would be sick if he did it. It would be an honor to get him to do it.”

Mark Coleman is a living mixed martial arts (MMA) legend — a two-time UFC one-night tournament winner, a PRIDE open weight grand prix champion, the inventor of ground and pound and the master of headbutting poor souls into oblivion back when that sort of thing was legal.

Earlier this year, Coleman pulled his parents out of a burning building, nearly dying in the process. As Max noted, he went back into the home to try and save his dog Hammer, who had woken Mark up when smoke started filling the house. Hammer didn’t make it, but Mark and his parents survived.

Letting Mark Coleman wrap the BMF belt around the winner of Holloway vs. Gaethje would be a fitting homage to a man who continues to show the world what a bad motherf—er can do in life.

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.