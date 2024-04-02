Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Joaquin Buckley scored the biggest win of his professional career over the weekend (Sat. March 30, 2024) in the co-main event of UFC Atlantic city, stopping Vicente Luque in the second round via strikes.

The fight was quite competitive to start. In the first round, Buckley found some success with his combination striking and pressure. Luque also had his moments, however, landing some heavy kicks and briefly gaining top position with a takedown. All well and good, but things got a bit odd in the second.

Buckley landed a few solid punches to start the round, and he met Luque’s double leg attempt with strong hips. The Brazilian veteran reacted by pulling guard, and when Buckley started punching, “The Silent Assassin” shelled up until the referee intervened. For a many who has gone to war with the likes of Mike Perry and Stephen Thompson without taking a step back, it was a strange sight to see (watch here).

Buckley thinks the explanation is that Luque didn’t want to be in the cage with him.

“I feel like Vicente just quit in there — point blank, period,” Buckley said on The MMA Hour (via MMAFighting). “He quit. He didn’t want to be in there in the first place. Before the fight started, he didn’t want to be in there. When you’re a fighter, you can just sense those things. It’s hard to explain. You’ve got to get in there and find out.

“I knew it the moment I saw him. The moment I saw him at weigh-ins, I knew it.”

In Luque’s defense, he’s just two fights removed from suffering a knockout loss that resulted in a brain hemorrhage. He managed to pretty safely wrestle Rafael dos Anjos in his return to action last year, but it’s understandable if the punches of a powerful hitter like Buckley shook his confidence.

The question is can Luque come back from this? Luque’s best wins have come from surging forward in the chaos, and if he’s not able to keep his confidence in bad spots anymore, he’s not likely to win many fights.

As for Buckley, he’s rising quickly up the Welterweight ranks, and he has an idea for his next opponent: Gilbert Burns. Ideally, he’d love that fight as the main event of UFC St. Louis, which is currently scheduled to be headlined by another uninspired Heavyweight contest.

“I actually love the idea of Gilbert Burns,” Buckley said. “Right now we’re 3-1 against that team. The first guy that beat me from that team was Logan Storley back in Bellator. He held me down for 15 [minutes]. After that I knocked out Impa Kasanganay, Andre Fialho, and now their boy Vicente. So now I’m 3-1 with them.”

Insomnia

April 1 is the worst day in MMA history.

6 years ago https://t.co/GZb0n6f13D — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 1, 2024

Dustin Poirier would appear to have a fight booked ...

Manon Fiorot became a top contender by throwing a 1-2-3 and NOT headlock throwing her opposition. Fundamentals!

Fiorot solved WMMA by immediately switching to the whizzer instead of trying the head and arm throw. pic.twitter.com/Deqh9RIBBR — Miguel Class (@MigClass) March 29, 2024

This is a very funny concept for a game.

Payton Talbott playing guess who



Talbott: "would your fighter be good in bed or average?"

Lady: "I'd day good probably"

Talbott - "okay" immediately crosses Islam Makhachev off the list



pic.twitter.com/Fpvgzmnt38 — Remy Mac (@RemyMacDa3rd) March 30, 2024

Nah bruh the best bit about that video was the “would you trust this fighter with your girlfriends drink at a bar” and he says yes so she crosses out jon jones — har7 (@Klyrinn) March 30, 2024

It’s been a while since we’ve seen some Sean Strickland sparring footage.

| Former UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland spars featherweight MMA fighter Jair Perez at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.



Instagram via jairperezmma#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/DUJden6v5p — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) March 30, 2024

Look, I’m as anti-biting as anyone else, but this feels a bit over-the-top.

Igor is having to fly his parents to the city he now trains and live at, Bauru, Sao Paulo, because they’re receiving death threats. People have showed up at his parents doorsteps. He has hundreds of hate messages on his social media, including death threats. This is absurd. https://t.co/kmPUHOVKPY — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) March 31, 2024

Who is the true face of the UFC Apex?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jorge Masvidal went from being hugely underrated for most of his career, to annoyingly overrated, and now back to underrated as people think he was an overhyped bum. “Gamebred” was a killer for well over a decade!

Jorge Masvidal KO2 Yves Edwards (Head Kick and Punches)



07.14.2007 | BodogFIGHT: Alvarez-Lee pic.twitter.com/Fc8kznNlLx — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) March 28, 2024

Elbows are a great way to interrupt a combo!

What a disgusting elbow by Shakhriyor Juraev #ONEFridayFights57 pic.twitter.com/qeWazxeVPq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 29, 2024

Calf kick to hammerfist is an unusually combo for a knockout.

Random Land

High quality footage of a bear fight:

Wild fight between two huge brown bears in 4K



Brown bears, usually solitary by nature, are driven to fight each other mainly due to competition for resources, particularly during periods of scarcity.pic.twitter.com/WTeZ3wS7oF — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 30, 2024

Midnight Music: Soul, 1963

Midnight Music: Soul, 1963